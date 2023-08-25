Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

