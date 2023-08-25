Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AAP opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.05.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

