Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.2 %

AAP stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.05.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

