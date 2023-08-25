Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Aflac worth $81,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

AFL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. 897,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

