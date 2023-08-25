Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) vs. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Critical Review

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Agile Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$81.83 million ($3.32) -4.89 Agile Therapeutics $10.88 million 0.37 -$25.41 million ($39.56) -0.05

Agile Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Biomea Fusion. Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -74.75% -64.28% Agile Therapeutics -201.02% -2,658.43% -192.51%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Biomea Fusion has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biomea Fusion and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 1 8 0 2.89 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus target price of $43.88, indicating a potential upside of 170.33%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biomea Fusion beats Agile Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes. Biomea Fusion, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

