Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 158.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 236,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on A. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

