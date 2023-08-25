Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Up 1,025.0% in August

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 12,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,961. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

