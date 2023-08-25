Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.06

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and traded as low as $16.55. Air Canada shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 10,691 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACDVF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

About Air Canada

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

