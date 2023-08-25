Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,574 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 3.70% of Air Transport Services Group worth $55,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,004,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 121,567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 473,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

