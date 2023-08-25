AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.38

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 27000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

AirIQ Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.30 million for the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 73.14% and a return on equity of 72.93%.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

