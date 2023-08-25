Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 3.7%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.63. 256,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 634,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $558,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and sold 200,592 shares valued at $10,429,062. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.