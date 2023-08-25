Albany International Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Albany International has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Albany International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Albany International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

