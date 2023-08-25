Aldebaran Capital LLC Sells 251 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aldebaran Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 0.5% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 1,874,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

