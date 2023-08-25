Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$8.75 at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$9.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$8.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7377173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

