Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.57

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.57 ($2.43) and traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.66). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79), with a volume of 85,191 shares traded.

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

