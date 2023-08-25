Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Altium from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Altium Stock Performance

About Altium

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Altium has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

