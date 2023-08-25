Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE MO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

