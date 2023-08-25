Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.87.

AMZN stock opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 139,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

