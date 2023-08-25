American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 50,086 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $177,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.47. 29,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,135. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.