American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,773,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 299,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Juniper Networks worth $129,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 250,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.