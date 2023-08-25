American Century Companies Inc. Has $152.32 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 5.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $152,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $21,783,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 732,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $11,216,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

KLIC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

