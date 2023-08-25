American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,849 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $170,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GXO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.69. 32,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

