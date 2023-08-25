American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,915,362 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,915,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $134,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,185,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

