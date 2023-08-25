American Century Companies Inc. Sells 272,511 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.85% of Omnicom Group worth $160,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 20,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.30.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

