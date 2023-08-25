American Century Companies Inc. Sells 34,661 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.16% of GFL Environmental worth $137,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 32.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 31.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 99,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $39.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -5.81%.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.