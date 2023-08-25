American Century Companies Inc. Sells 589,381 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,498,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589,381 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $154,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,371. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

