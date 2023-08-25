American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

