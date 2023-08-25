American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 15,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

American Finance Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

About American Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.