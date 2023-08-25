American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

