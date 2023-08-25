American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.89. 577,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,336. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $268.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.34.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.