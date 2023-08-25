Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $332.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.27 and its 200-day moving average is $321.70.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.