Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 298.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Ameriprise Financial worth $164,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,936. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.35 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.27 and a 200 day moving average of $321.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

