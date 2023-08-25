Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Amgen stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,348. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.66. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.