Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.06. 337,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

