Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

