Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.