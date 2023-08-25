Amplify Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average daily volume of 1,030 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In other news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,599 shares of company stock valued at $221,383. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 217,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 74.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

About Amplify Energy

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.36.

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.