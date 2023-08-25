Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of AEBZY remained flat at $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

