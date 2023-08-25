Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.10 EPS.
Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,318. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average of $186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 182.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.