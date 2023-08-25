Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

