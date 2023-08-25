Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $9.17

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $9.32 on Friday. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

