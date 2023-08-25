Andrea Salvato Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Liberty Global stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 1,620,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.78.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
