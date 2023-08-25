Andrea Salvato Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 1,620,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

