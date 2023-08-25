Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 20,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,227,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 254,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

