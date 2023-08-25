Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $197.89 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ankr has a total market cap of $197.89 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0195215 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $7,442,393.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

