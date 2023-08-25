Ankr Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.04 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $199.05 million and $7.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,073.71 or 1.00016402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0195215 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $7,442,393.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

