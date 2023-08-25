Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 563.2% in August

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 563.2% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 1,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.54.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment is involved in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic marketplaces.

