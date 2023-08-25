Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $76,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE AON traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.