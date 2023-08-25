Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Sells $152,200.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

