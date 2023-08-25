AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $374,312.47 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ATR traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.02. 289,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on ATR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

