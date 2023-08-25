Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after purchasing an additional 765,261 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $97.10. 492,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

