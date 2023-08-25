Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aravive’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
ARAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aravive
Aravive Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aravive
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.