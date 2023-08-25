Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aravive’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Aravive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aravive

Aravive Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Aravive has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.